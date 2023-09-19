Dunmore schools closed after threat

Classes were canceled Tuesday morning after a threat came in.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Classes were canceled at a school in Lackawanna County on Tuesday after a bomb threat.

The Dunmore School District closed schools Tuesday after a bomb threat was received, according to a post on Facebook.

Classes were canceled or delayed in several school districts on Monday after several threats were sent to schools.

The Scranton School District delayed school by two hours.

Students in the Riverside School District were taken from the buildings while police searched the facilities. Nothing was found, and students returned to their classrooms.

Crestwood, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Area, and Wilkes-Barre Area canceled classes on Monday morning.

Several schools and health care facilities received similar threats last week.