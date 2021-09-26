Dunmore School Board plans meeting following thwarted plot

The meeting on Monday will be a closed executive session.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Dunmore School Board is slated to hold a closed executive session on Monday after four teens allegedly planned a "Columbine"-style attack on the school.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney, Zavier Lewis and Alyssa Kucharski, both 15, are charged as adults.

Two other students have been charged as juveniles.

Investigators believe the students planned to attack on April 20, 2024 - the 25th anniversary of the Columbine massacre in Colorado.

Kucharski allegedly made more than 30 Molotov cocktails and CO-2 bombs.

A parent notified police after finding a group text message describing how the teens planned to harm teachers and others at the school.

School board members say they only learned of the plot when details came out publicly last week.