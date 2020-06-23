Dunmore police warn residents to lock car doors amid wave of break-ins

Police have released a video showing a person walking across the street and hope someone can identify them.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police are warning residents to lock their car doors before going to sleep after a number of cars were broken into at night.



Investigators said there's been a rash of overnight car break-ins on several streets in the borough, including Dudley Street and others adjacent to it.



Chelsea Runco lives on Third Street; she just had her car broken into.

"So Father's Day morning, I came outside to go to CVS and I looked in my car and I realized that my glove compartment was open, papers were everywhere, my middle console was open,” said Runco.



Runco said not only did they get into her car, but they also got into her fiance's as well.

She said they are not the only ones whose cars were broken into here in the borough.



"I know this whole block of Dudley got hit,” said Runco. “I mean when I called the cops by 9:45 in the morning and they told me I was the 15th person to call.”



Just down the street from Runco, Stacey Sibio also had her car broken into.



"My papers from my glove box were everywhere. There wasn't anything of value, there was change in the car, they didn't take it,” said Sibio. “They took my checkbook and a lighter.”



Dunmore police said none of the vehicles were locked during the break-ins.



“I always lock my car so I must have just forgotten to lock it,” said Runco.

People have taken to Facebook to reiterate Dunmore police's warning.



Michael Pasqualicchio believes someone tried to open his car door sometime overnight.

"My car alarm went off last night around 2:45. By the time of got down, I didn't see anybody,” said Pasqualicchio. “I looked around the neighborhood and didn't hear anybody. I know Saturday into Sunday, several cars from Second Street all the way up to Chestnut Street were broken into.”

Dunmore police have released a video showing a person walking across the street and hope someone can identify them.