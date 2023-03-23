Dunmore Lady Bucks win PIAA Championship

The Lady Bucks were able to pull out a victory, 42-30, to beat River Valley.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It is a state championship for the borough of Dunmore.

The Lady Bucks basketball team went to Hershey and won their first PIAA Championship by beating a team from the Pittsburgh area.

As the players returned to Dunmore, they found a convoy of fans waiting for them all the way along Drinker Street.

What a welcome home for the state champs.

This celebration will likely extend late into the night, leading to this important note, the Dunmore school district will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Dunmore had never won a state title, but the Lady Bucks were able to pull it out, 42-30, to beat River Valley in the 3A title game.