Dunmore High School students back in the classroom after threat arrests

Four Dunmore High School students are accused of plotting a mass shooting at their school on the 25th anniversary of the attack at Columbine High School.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was a much quieter day at Dunmore High School as students made their way back into the classroom after learning on Friday that police accused four of their classmates of planning a Columbine-style attack.

"I mean, it's definitely scary. I mean, with the bomb threat and nobody taking it seriously, people are going to be scared to come back to school," said Patrick Pucilowski, a junior.

The District Attorney's office in Lackawanna County charged four students.

They're accused of planning to blow up and shoot up parts of the school in April of 2024. The date of the 25th anniversary of the attack at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Investigators say they found explosives at one of the student's homes.

School officials tell us they knew about the plot on September 15 but were told to wait for the full investigation.

Originally, Newswatch 16 was told by a Dunmore school board member that the district had no idea about the alleged plot until reports hit news media.

Sunday night, the Dunmore School Board met in "Executive session" to figure out what's next.

"This administration is going to meet with all the kids at the grade levels and explain to them that there are resources available for them to come forward and talk to people. We have guidance counselors who are professionally trained, and we have some mental health professionals in both buildings./ We know that's it's a very harrowing and scary situation and were grateful that we were able to figure this out beforehand," said Superintendent John Marichak with Dunmore High School.

Students who showed up to school tell Newswatch 16 there shocked by the news and never thought something like this would happen here.

"A little shocking at first, but just happy someone spoke up about it because if they didn't, who knows what would have happened," said Ethan Art, a senior.

"It's definitely scary thinking nobody thinks about it, but Dunmore high school's small-town could have been one of the victims when nobody thinks it could have happened," Pucilowski said.

Two students are charged as adults.

The other two will have their cases heard in juvenile court.

School officials and law enforcement are asking students to come forward if they have any information.