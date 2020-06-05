Dunkin's employees shift from making coffee to making masks

The Lackawanna County employees were featured in a national commercial.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Like restaurants across the state, the dining room at Dunkin' along Main Street in Dickson City doesn't have any customers.

In that empty space, employee Christine Merced saw an opportunity.

Her daughter works at a nursing home and the residents there needed masks. So, she asked her boss if the dining room could be used for sewing.

"My general manager came to myself and my husband Jerry and said, 'what would you think if we made masks in the lobby? it's closed.' And Jerry and I said, 'yes, that's a fantastic idea,'" said store owner Sophia Fives.

Fives jumped in to help and so did the store's other employees.

Their mask-making effort made it into a national Dunkin' commercial.

A few employees show up a few times a week on their own time to make masks.

"I'm lucky I sew a hem every so often, to do this, it's outrageous, it's an honor, to be honest, this is an honor to do this," Merced said.

After donating several dozen masks to the nursing home, the employees shifted gears to making masks for employees at other stores and their families.

"We're all in this together and I want them to feel it and know how much we care about everybody's safety," Fives added.