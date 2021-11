Final paving work was being done on Wednesday for the street in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A street in Lackawanna County badly damaged by flooding earlier this year is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Dundaff Street in Dickson City has been closed for the last six months.

Back in May when heavy rain caused a creek to break through the culvert underneath the road.

Officials with PennDOT say final paving work was completed on Wednesday.

An inspection is planned for Thursday after which Dundaff Street should be able to reopen.