Lanes heading out of Scranton are closed after a dump truck rolled on the North Scranton Expressway Tuesday morning.

A dump truck rolled on the North Scranton Expressway and went over an embankment just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.