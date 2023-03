The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon along Hickory Ridge Road in Greenfield Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crash in Lackawanna County.

Police say the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon along Hickory Ridge Road in Greenfield Township.

Officers believe the load of rock and dirt shifted in the box part of the truck tipping the vehicle and spilling onto the road.

The driver is expected to be okay after the crash in Lackawanna County.