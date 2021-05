Seven ducklings had fallen into a sewer drain and were rescued and reunited with their family.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Officials rescued a family of ducklings from a sewer drain in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

According to police, a mother and her son were driving along Main Street in Dickson City when they saw seven ducklings fall into a sewer drain.

They called the police, who then showed up with firefighters and the game commission to rescue them.