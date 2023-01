In a Facebook post Monday, the popular donut chain based out of Mechanicsburg announced that it will open its location at 1121 Shoppes Blvd in Moosic on Saturday, January 14.

Mark your calendars, we’re opening THIS WEEKEND!!! 🎉 Join us for our grand opening on Saturday, January 14th!! Doors...

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and according to Duck Donuts, the location will be marking the occasion by serving up their popular donuts, as well as, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, sundaes and more.