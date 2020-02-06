Driver skills tests resuming this week

Most Driver License Centers across the state are now reopen with some changes.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At the PennDOT Drivers License Center in Hanover Township, driver exams are happening again after months of canceled tests.

"We're not going to cancel any more tests. If you had a test scheduled June 2 and forward, you will be able to take your test," said Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services, Kurt Myers.

Now that the tests have resumed, the 28,000 people who had canceled driver exams over the last two and a half months, will have priority in rescheduling.

Then on June 20, the online portal will open back up and anyone can schedule a test.

"We're going to do the very best we can, adding hours and adding tests to get caught up as quickly as we possibly can. Obviously it's going to take some time," Deputy Myers explained.

There, of course, will be some changes, most notably, the test examiner will not be inside the vehicle during the test.

The test will take about 10 minutes and will have parallel parking, and all other aspects the old test had.

However, the driver will not go on the road, since the examiner will not be in the car.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to maintain the safety of our employees as well as our customers. This is one step that we believe is very important to assure that we do everything we can to mitigate the potential for exposure to COVID19," said Deputy Myers.

Other changes include a health survey at the start of the test, although temperatures will not be taken; and the driver and examiner will be required to wear a mask.