SCRANTON, Pa. — A man who hit and killed a woman with his SUV has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Lackawanna County.

Police say Nicholas Ulkoski of Mayfield hit 72-year-old Ann Corbett in downtown Scranton earlier this year. She later died at the hospital.

Ulkoski kept going but later surrendered to police.