Nicholas Harvey was sentenced Monday for the crash on Business Route 6 in Blakely in 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Nicholas Harvey of Peckville was sentenced Monday to at least 13 months in jail for the crash on Business Route 6 in Blakely in 2020.

Police say Harvey crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on.

Thomas White, the driver of that car, died after the crash.

Harvey previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Lackawanna County.