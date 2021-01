A pickup truck and car collided at an intersection in Scranton; both vehicles hit Industrial Electronics.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and damaged a building.

A pickup truck and car collided at the intersection of Ash Street and Madison Avenue in Scranton's Hill Section.

The car tipped on its side.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the pickup wasn't hurt.