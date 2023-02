Police say the woman had a medical emergency and crashed into a house in Dunmore Wednesday morning.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Lackawanna County Wednesday morning.

Police say a 67-year-old woman was driving on Cherry Street in Dunmore around 9 a.m. when she had a medical emergency, hopped a curb, and hit a home.

She was taken to the hospital; there is no word on her condition.

No one was inside the home at the time of that crash.