Police say witnesses were able to get the vehicle's license plate before the driver drove away.

THROOP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County say they have found the driver who hit a teenager on a bike, then took off.

Officers say a 13-year-old boy was riding near his driveway on Ridge Street in Throop when the vehicle struck him around 3:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.