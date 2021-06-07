x
Lackawanna County

Driver charged with homicide after deadly wreck in Lackawanna County

The crash happened on Business Route 6 in Blakely in October of last year.
Credit: WNEP
Nicholas Harvey

BLAKELY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is locked up on homicide charges after he was involved in a fatal crash in October of 2020.

Nicholas Harvey, 34, of the Peckville section of Blakely, is charged with homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

The crash happened on Business Route 6 in Blakely on October 16, around 5:15 p.m.

Police say Harvey was driving an SUV that crossed over into the opposite lane and hit a car head-on. The driver of the car, Thomas White, died later at a hospital.

Police believe Harvey had prescription drugs, including methadone, in his system at the time of the wreck.