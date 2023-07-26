Driver charged with DUI homicide after Lackawanna County crash

The deadly wreck happened in the early morning hours of June 10 in Spring Brook Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A driver has been charged after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County last month.

Ayden Beckage, 18, of Jefferson Township, was charged Wednesday with homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with other DUI charges.

The deadly crash happened before 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, on Route 307 in Spring Brook Township.

Kaden Rabender, 17, a student at North Pocono High School, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Beckage was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and tested for suspicion of DUI.