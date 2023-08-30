Driver charged in deadly Lackawanna County wreck

John Ciccone of Covington Township was killed in the crash on Route 307 back in May.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A driver from Scranton has been charged for a wreck that killed a man from Lackawanna County earlier this year.

Mara Smith, 20, of Scranton, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other related charges.

Police say Smith was driving about 100 miles per hour north on Route 307in Roaring Brook Township in May when her SUV struck a van driven by John Ciccone of Covington Township.

Ciccone, 56, was thrown from the van and died at the scene.