The 21st annual O'Malley Free Halloween Party was held at McDade Park.

Kids got the chance to show off their costumes for some treats, including candy, coupons for pizza, cheeseburgers, and other frighteningly delicious delights.

Children were also able to meet the Wicked Witch of the West.

This year's spooky celebration was held drive-through style due to COVID-19 concerns.