Drive-thru farmer's market

New guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular farmer's market in Scranton opened up Saturday but with new guidelines to keep shoppers and vendors safe.

The South Side Farmer's Market would normally be held inside United Neighborhood Centers on Cedar Avenue but organizers have shifted to a drive thru only system.

Shoppers were asked to pre-order from any of six local vendors.

Scott George of George's Aeroponics and Farm, says "It's a good outlet to sell our products and help provide fresh vegetables and produce to the city."