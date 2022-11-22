Lackawanna County officials urge safe driving

Thanksgiving travel season is underway and officials are urging the public to drive safely and sober.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT, the Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program, State Police, and other agencies joined forces for a news conference Tuesday, all aimed to stop people from driving under the influence.

Officials say to make sure to wear your seatbelt, eliminate distractions, and, most importantly, only drive sober.

"People are going to go out, people are going to enjoy themselves, and people are going to imbibe in alcohol but just be smart about it. We have a lot of alternatives these days. It's not hard to get a taxi or a service to drive you home," said D.A. Mark Powell, Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, during the 2021 holiday travel period which started the day before Thanksgiving and ran through the new year, there were more than 1,200 crashes across the state due to driving under the influence resulting in 41 deaths.