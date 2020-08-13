Drive-by goodbye for long-time teachers

Community members show their "thanks" to the retiring educators.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A community came together to say goodbye and good luck to two longtime Elementary teachers in Lackawanna County.

Kathy Butler and Jeanie Ehnot have both been teaching students in the Dunmore School District for a few decades.

Thursday night, Bucktown gave the women quite the send-off.

Dozens came by the school for a surprise drive-by celebration in their honor.

The teachers said that they were overwhelmed and did not expect as many people to show up.

They said the knew they would have a couple more because there are two of them but that it was truly overwhelming that people would come out and give them the farewell that they did.