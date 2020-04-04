Drive-by Easter bunny

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This would be a busy weekend for Easter Bunny photos at the mall, but the holiday tradition took a different form in Lackawanna County. Families were invited to drive by the bunny as he stood outside the Waverly Community House this morning.

"It's been a steady stream, we've seen hundred of cars and you can see people are just thirsting to get out, thirsting to be festive, thirsting to be happy and to be out and about. I think its great for the parents, great for the kids, great for the community. In this time, it's just nice to do something positive," said Maria Wilson.