MOOSIC, Pa. — A golf tournament to raise money for a great cause was held Monday in Lackawanna County.

And look who was there.

Current Stormtracker 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron and former Chief Meteorologist and good friend Tom Clark.

They took part in the Dress for Success Tournament at Glenmaura National Golf Club.

Dress for Success provides professional attire and development tools to help empower women.