Dress drive benefits Cinderella's Closet

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Looking like a princess for less, a dress drive was held in Lackawanna County to help young women get ready for prom season.
Folks could stop by the Shoppes at Rock Creek in Olyphant on Saturday to drop off their gently worn gowns to Cinderella's Closet of NEPA.
Next month, the organization will host its "Unique Boutique" where girls can pick out any dress for only $10.
"This is a really affordable way for girls to find dresses and accessories. Like I said we have so many dresses and accessories for $10 and below. At a time where I think money is kind of hard for everyone it's just really awesome to be able to come out and have all of these options and have something for everyone," said Tiffany Klotz, Event Chair for Cinderella's Closet.
Over 1500 dresses will be out on the racks.
