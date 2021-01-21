Doctor sentenced to jail time after guilty plea

Dr. Joel Laury pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and open lewdness in December.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An allergist from Lackawanna County, accused of exposing himself to two young women, learned his fate in court on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Dr. Joel Laury to 6 to 18 months behind bars.

Two female medical students claimed Laury inappropriately touched them and exposed himself at his office on West Olive Street in Scranton.

In October, jurors found him not guilty of indecent assault. They were deadlocked on another charge of indecent exposure.