Dr. Jill Biden stumps for husband at PNC Field

"So, Scranton, how are you feeling? Are you ready to vote?"



That was an enthusiastic Dr. Jill Biden at PNC Field for a drive-in style rally to stump for her husband, former vice president and Scranton native Joe Biden.



"It's such an honor to be here in Joe's hometown, the place that really shaped him and taught him how to work hard and taught him that community means looking out for each other,” said Dr. Biden.



As the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania was coming to a close, Dr. Biden wanted Joe's supporters to realize just how important each vote will be on Election Day this November 3.



Dr. Biden stressed that Pennsylvania could determine who the next President of the United States will be.



“This state could decide our future for generations to come so will you be that one vote,” said Dr. Biden.



While Dr. Biden was here to push for voting, she also took an opportunity to praise her fellow educators.