DPW crews clear drains, debris to prevent more flooding in South Abington Township

Residents and business owners affected by previous flooding were holding their breath, hoping not to have to deal with more flash flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Parts of South Abington Township were consumed by flash flooding a little more than two weeks ago. People are still trying to recover from the losses left by the disaster. DPW crews have spent the last two weeks trying to clear storm drains and debris.

"A lot of the edge of the roads were gone. We had to fix and replace it with rip wrap just to get through. Other than that, it's just clean up," said South Abington Township assistant foreman David Osterhout.

Armetta's Pizzeria & Restaurant remains closed after flash flooding damaged the restaurant, including equipment. Owner Erin McLaughlin says she's now fearful every time she hears it's going to rain.

"It's like PTSD when it rains. You just start to get nervous that you're going to find water in the basement or in the dining room or in the kitchen, but luckily nothing," McLaughlin said.

Between Sunday and Monday, crews were out keeping an eye on roadways and creeks to make sure the waters weren't rising too quickly but prepared for the worst.

"The water table is so high. It can't take anymore; it's just sheeting off and goes to the creeks. Every creek is at max capacity almost," Osterhout said.

McLaughlin is thankful this time, the restaurant didn't take on any additional water, so they can continue to make repairs and reopen.

"Hopefully, once the freezers come, we can afford to buy some food and start doing takeout. It's going to start with takeout first."

McLaughlin says she's thankful for the community support to get her restaurant back up and running.

There is a benefit planned for October 1st at the Chinchilla Hose Company from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.