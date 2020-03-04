Downtown Scranton's First Friday goes digital

Artists and musicians will showcase their work online.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On the first Friday of the month, businesses and restaurants in downtown Scranton would typically be bustling with artists, musicians, and shoppers.

However, on this Friday evening, rather than seeing artwork displayed throughout the inside of a business, you'll see a "closed" sign.

But the temporary shutdown of non-essential businesses wasn't enough to keep artists from connecting and showcasing their work.

"We're all supposed to stay away from each other and First Friday is all about coming together so we're just trying to bridge that gap," said Gavin Esham.

Gavin Esham works at Bar Pazzo, which usually participates in First Friday by showcasing an artist's work in the restaurant.

He helped Wilkes-Barre photographer Keith Perks organize "NEPA Cyber First Friday," which is taking place entirely on Facebook.

Businesses are hosting "galleries" with images of a specific artist's work.

"Maybe the artist will get to sell something. That is the hope. But a lot of is just, mainly for them and for all of us, just the sense of trying to make something beautiful in a time where things are just very stressful and very dark," said Esham.

"Something beautiful," like the wedding images taken by photographer Tom Bonomo. Although he isn't selling the photos, he says this virtual First Friday event is a great way to drum up business for the future.

"Me being a small business that kind of thrives off of being social and shooting weddings, and families, and corporate stuff, we can't work. So this is a great way for people to see our business and see what we do for a living," said Tom Bonomo of EyeDesignStudios Photography.

NEPA Cyber First Friday takes place from 5-8 p.m. tonight.

First Friday Scranton is also hosting a "digital exhibition" on its website, all month long, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Artists and musicians will post images and videos of their work, along with more information about themselves.