Downtown Scranton sewer work begins

Contractor benefits from lack of traffic in city's downtown

SCRANTON, Pa. — Normally, this sight of crews ripping up pavement would strike fear in the people who live, work, drive, or park in downtown Scranton.

A contractor for Pennsylvania American Water is working to replace sewer lines along North Washington Avenue.

But, this week, there are hardly any other people or cars to be seen.

The owners of local restaurants open for takeout are actually happy the workers showed up.

"A few of them came in here and got some lunch, so it's good, you know?" said Bill LaBelle, owner of Vine Restaurant.

Osbaldo DeLaRosa delivers to many businesses downtown. He told Newswatch 16 his work would have been a nightmare this week. But now, it's a breeze.

"it would have been tough, they would have had to close the street, especially this one because there's a lot of traffic right here on Washington Avenue. They would have had to, I don't know, do it overnight," DeLaRosa said.

Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say the work was scheduled to be done at night. But, when the Coronavirus pandemic brought with it a huge reduction in downtown traffic the contractor was able to switch the schedule.

"Having the additional safety of not having to set up lights, of being able to work during the day and have those resources available that weren't available to get at night makes the entire operation so much safer," said Susan Turcmanovich of Pennsylvania American Water.