No La Festa in Scranton, disappointing vendors and businesses

The festival draws thousands of people each year and committee members couldn't hold such a large event in the midst of a pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The lawn has been mowed and the Italian Flag at the Lackawanna County Courthouse has been raised, but there are no tents and no people preparing for the first day of La Festa in downtown Scranton.

It was cancelled due to the coronavirus, and raising the Italian flag was the only tradition still happening this weekend.

"I'm so happy that they were able to remember it because it is a tradition and although we're not here with tents and vendors and all kinds of picnic tables and so forth, at least the flag will give a nice reminder of what could have been this weekend," said La Festa Scranton Committee President, Chris DiMatteo.

Gail Cicerini is the President for the Unico Scranton Chapter. The group usually makes over 4,000 pounds of porketta to sell at La Festa each year.

"We would be down here for days before Friday decorating, setting up, getting all the stoves in place, the tables," said Cicerini.

Vendors aren't the only ones disappointed about not having La Festa happening. This would have been the 9th year for the Captain James R. Minicozzi run. It too was cancelled.

"We were trying to go virtual but then we started getting concerned about the safety of everybody else, so we decided to hold off," said Capt. James R. Minicozzi Race Director, Leslie Galacci.

This cancellation also affects many business in downtown Scranton.

Pizza by Pappas is usually closed for the majority of the weekend because of road closure, but now they're open.

"At the same time, it's a sad thing because anything that brings people in town is good for Scranton and it's sad to see another thing being taken away during this year," said Pizza by Pappas Co-Owner, Bill Sheakoski.

Committee members and vendors are trying to look on the positive side of not having long days and nights to make sure the festival is a success.