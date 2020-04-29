Downtown Scranton bistro closes amid pandemic

Customers can donate to a GoFundMe page to help the owners open a new restaurant.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Jenna Illing has been at home in Wyoming County for six weeks.

She's used to rushing around her busy restaurant, Blue Bee Bistro on Linden Street, which would normally be buzzing on a weekday afternoon.

When Governor Wolf ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, Jenna went home since she suffers from an autoimmune disease. Her husband, Norm, tried to make their take-out business work.

"My husband tried to stay there and do the best he could without me and then it just started kind of tearing things down. We lost a lot of money, we started getting more in debt. And then, you know, I never thought I'd be here, I thought we were going to grow old and retire from this restaurant," Illing said.

Blue Bee Bistro announced on its Facebook page this week that it will not reopen whenever it is restaurants can. It's the first COVID casualty of a Courthouse Square business.

But, within days, customers stepped up to help. Illing's mom started a GoFundMe page with the goal of giving Blue Bee enough money to start up somewhere else.

"It validated the last three years for us and I'm just trying my best to think of this as a new beginning instead of, you know, this horrible, sad end," Illing added.

While some restaurants have been able to get by on curbside take-out and delivery, she feels downtown Scranton has been hit hard. That's because all of the other businesses, whose employees frequent the restaurants, are also closed.

"If I'm not there, and they're not there, then nobody's going to be there. I know a lot of other businesses in better locations, I think this has a lot to do with location, Scranton got hit hard and a lot of things came to a standstill," she said.