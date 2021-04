Birney Avenue in Moosic is closed in both directions from Hollenback Street to Church Street in Moosic due to downed wires.

MOOSIC, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers in part of Lackawanna County.

Police say there are wires down across the road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning.