Supplies Needed in Scranton

A donation drop-off has been set up at City Hall for the Northeast intermediate students and teachers who were not able to get their belongings from the school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A collection is underway to help students and teachers displaced by asbestos contamination at Northeast Intermediate in Scranton.

People can drop school supplies in a donation box on the first floor of Scranton City Hall.

Northeast Intermediate students and teachers could not go inside the school to get their belongings.

They are now in makeshift classrooms in two different schools.

“I think the thing that got me the most was that the students weren`t allowed to return to the school to clean out their lockers, so I just thought about how that would be if you leave things behind and you can`t go back and get them,” said Tiffany Cross-Luciani, Executive Assistant to the Mayor.

The collection at City Hall asks for donations of notebooks, pens, paper clips.