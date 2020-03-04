Donating blood at PNC Field in Lackawanna County

The Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donors and many of you have answered.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A blood drive is going on Friday at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

The Red Cross typically depends on high schools, colleges, and businesses to host blood drives, but those are all closed right now.

When employees within the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders organization heard about the desperate need for blood, they stepped up to the plate.

Newswatch 16 was here as Red Cross and RailRiders employees set up the club area of PNC Field.

They tell us people should not be afraid to donate blood because of the coronavirus. extra precautions are being taken to make sure everyone is safe. To maintain social distancing, only about 10 people can be inside at once and only about 30 appointments were made so that the donors could be staggered throughout the day.

Every donor and staff member will have their temperature taken before entering.

Donors are asked to wear face masks.

Staff here are wearing masks and gloves and are changing them out after each appointment.

Everything will be disinfected after each donor leaves.

The blood drive runs from noon to 6 p.m. All of the appointments have already been filled, but if you'd like to donate in the future, just call 800-RED-CROSS.

The urgent need for blood donors at this time has caused the Food and Drug Administration to change donation guidelines, in order to make it possible for more people to give blood.

The waiting period for donors who have gotten tattoos and piercings has been reduced from one year to three months since the procedure.

The same waiting period has been reduced for gay men, who were required to wait a year under guidelines established during the HIV epidemic.