The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them.

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township.

A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Humane officers and Jefferson Township police are investigating.