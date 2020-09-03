Dog walkers enjoy the unseasonable weather

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of dogs took over McDade Park in Scranton Sunday morning.
Leroy & Company Dog Training hosts group walks throughout the year at the park.
The four-legged friends couldn't have asked for better weather for this one.
"Once a month, usually that's what we aim for. Every once in a while we do twice a month, it depends on the weather in the winter, but we've had good luck this winter having beautiful days like this so we've been at least once a month," said Casey Dinuzzo, Leroy & Co. Dog Training.
The group dog walks are meant to help dogs, and their owners, socialize in Scranton.