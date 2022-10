Police responded to South Scranton on reports of a person who stabbed a dog.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in South Scranton on Wednesday, on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries.

Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs to.

Surveillance cameras in the area are being checked, and police removed a knife from the area.

Investigations continue on what led to the stabbing of the dog in Scranton.