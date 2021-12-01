Dog illegally abandoned at animal shelter in Lackawanna County

The staff at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is looking for information after a man abandoned a dog outside the shelter after hours.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit has a new resident, a terrier mix the staff has named Milton.

Milton has been through a lot the past few days.

A staff member who just happened to be working late on Friday found him tied to a parking sign outside the shelter after it had closed for the day.

"It was dark by that time, it was very very cold, it was 24 degrees by that time, so we were very lucky that he stumbled upon him. Otherwise, we don't know what we would have stumbled upon the following morning,” said the shelter’s Executive Director Ashley Wolo.

Wolo says it's clear Milton was neglected.

He has a skin condition that's caused him to lose a lot of his fur and the fur he does have was infested with lice.

She said that may be the reason why the dog was abandoned but regardless of the circumstances, it's against the law.

"If you're looking to surrender an animal, just call us, we'll figure it out together. That's what we're here for, we're here to help,” Wolo said.

Just a matter of feet away from where Milton was tied up is a sign reminding folks that abandoning an animal is illegal.

Griffin Pond's humane officer will be investigating this as a crime.

Surveillance cameras captured the man who dropped Milton off.

He drove in and out of the parking lot three times before finally tying the dog to the post around 6 p.m. Friday.

Animal shelter staff believes he was driving a 2006 Chrysler Aspen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter by calling (570) 586-3700 or visiting their website.

“It's just not right, we can do better by these animals, they deserve better. This guy's really just lucky to be alive,” Wolo added.