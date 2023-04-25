Dog day on campus

Dozens of doggos helped students destress as the pressure of finals looms at the University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton held its annual pet therapy program on Tuesday.

About 70 dogs and their owners gathered on the Dionne Green on campus and were available for pets and playing.

They were there to help students calm down as they prepare for upcoming end-of-semester exams.

"Especially with finals going on, kids just splurge to hang out with the dogs for a little bit, if it just means that they can relax just for an hour or two," said senior Kate Franceschelli.

The University of Scranton holds this event every semester before finals, and organizers say it continues to grow.

"Every year, it does get a little bit bigger, and more people get excited about it, when the new classes come in when one class leaves. I wish we could do this all the time, to be honest," Franceschelli added.

