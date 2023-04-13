Dog bakery grand opening this weekend

Bakeries for dogs—yes, they're real, and people seem to love them. There's a new one in Lackawanna County.

MOSCOW, Pa. — The customers at this bakery are so pleased with their treats that they're thanking the owner by licking her face!

Jodi McGee is the owner of Rockstar Dog Bakery in Covington Township. It's a dream she's had since the late 1990s.

"I took a trip to Mystic, Connecticut, and there's a lot of cute shops and boutiques, and we went to a place called 'It's Raining Cats and Dogs.' And I walked in there, and I just fell in love. And I knew, 'I want this.'"

Who wouldn't want to spend the day pampering pups with homemade treats?

She's only been open for a few months, but her customers clearly feel the same way.

"They love that it's all-natural. There's no preservatives, so they know that they're feeding their dog good quality treats, as well as food," McGee said.

"We have cupcakes that Jodi makes herself on the top. They're peanut butter and cinnamon with mashed potato icing. She makes the turkey and bacon pretzels. She also does birthday cakes and holiday cakes for your pet," said Karen Frey.

The treats don't just look and sound good; they're good for your dog too.

"People are starting to become more aware of what they are feeding their dog, and they're noticing better quality of life for their dog—higher energy, nicer coats, that sort of thing," McGee said.

The place is already open, but the grand opening is this Saturday.

Dogs are, of course, welcome, and the first 250 customers get a free goody bag. There will also be an animal reiki therapist, dog trainers, and the author of a book about a dog who failed therapy training.

It's taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockstar Dog Bakery in the ShopRite Plaza in Covington Township.