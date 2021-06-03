Family dog blamed with causing house fire in Lackawanna County

Officials say the pooch was trying to jump to get treats at the place in Archbald.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A dog is being blamed for a fire at a double-block home in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to North Main Street in Archbald just before 11 Thursday morning.

State police believe a family dog accidentally turned on the knob on the electric stove while leaping up to get food.

Items on the stove caught fire, flames spread to the wall and ceiling.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Nobody was hurt.