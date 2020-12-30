Documenting Joe Biden's ties to Scranton

The Lackawanna County Historical Society is putting together an exhibit about Biden for his upcoming inauguration and needs your help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Joe Biden secured the presidency last month, supporters celebrated outside his boyhood home on North Washington Avenue.

The president-elect's connection to The Electric City is well-known but not really well-documented.

"We want to tell the story of the President of the United States who was born in Scranton and what his connection to our city is and have people come together to mark that milestone," said Mary Ann Savakinus of the Lackawanna Historical Society.

Savakinus showed us the society's collection of Biden memorabilia, which is surprisingly scant. It includes a Christmas card from then-Senator Biden and a high school graduation program featuring Biden's father.

The historical society is putting together an exhibit about Biden for his upcoming inauguration and Savakinus is hoping Scrantonians will share any pieces of Biden history they may have.

"The problem is, in the 1940s, I think families are still holding on to a lot of their artifacts so we're trying to get that information to us now because this story is now national," Savakinus said.

Savakinus is sure there's plenty of Joe Biden history hidden in plain sight.

Ee stopped by the president-elect's favorite Scranton lunch spot, Hank's Hoagies, where the owner showed us a picture he has of the president-elect playing for Green Ridge Little League.

That kind of nostalgia now has national significance.

"You hear so often about some of the people who knew him in his childhood and they talk about playing baseball with him or they talk about going to school with him so we're trying to find pieces of his life that can be visibly represented," added Savakinus.