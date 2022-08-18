Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In

"Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season."

SCRANTON, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In.

Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking a look back in the documentary that features the stories of those who were involved in the original film.

"Now that you see it 40 years later and those people are still excited to talk about their experience, it really is priceless. We wanted to tell the story really of the community that's in the area," said Cabrales.

Proceeds from the showing will benefit the Lackawanna Historical Society.