Doctors, nurses reflect on year of COVID-19

Health care workers who have been caring for coronavirus patients all this time are taking stock of what a year of the pandemic has meant for them.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Doctors and nurses at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton say the year of COVID-19 has been both the fastest and slowest year of their lives.

"We're all tired, we're all exhausted, kind of can't believe we're at the year mark already!" said ER nursing manager Caitlin O'Connor

O'Connor along with her ICU counterpart Chad Cope and GCMC's infectious disease specialist Dr. Pragya Dhaubhadel took time out of their very busy schedules to talk to us about what a year of the pandemic means for them.

They believe this time has changed their lives and the health care system forever.

"I don't think we'll be the same after all of this. If anything, I think that we will be better. We've learned a tremendous amount of things that, I'll be honest with you, in my career I didn't think I'd run into or be a part of. The silver lining is that you know, hopefully if we ever run into something like this again, we will have all these tools in our bag to kind of move it ahead," Cope said.

They all spoke about exhaustion among their staff, something they didn't really notice until a few weeks ago when COVID-19 cases in Lackawanna County began to decline and health care workers had a chance to take a breath.

They're starting to see things change for the better, so we asked them what they are most looking forward to

"I think I'm looking forward to the tents outside my ER finally coming down!" O'Connor said.

Those tents coming down will be a step back towards normalcy for the staff here.

"I look forward to the day when I get an email of the list of patients where there's like no COVID patients. That's what I look forward to," Dr. Dhaubhadel said. "At the same time, I look forward to getting rid of this mask!"

Dr. Dhaubhadel says she's also looking forward to seeing her parents for the first time in a year and a half.