A call went out for reports of a person and dog in the water.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dive teams were called to search a creek in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

Officers received a call that an adult and a dog may have gone into Roaring Creek in Dunmore around 1:30 p.m.

Dive teams from several communities responded to the area just off Mill Street in an area under Interstate 81.

Rescuers spent several hours searching but did not find anything.