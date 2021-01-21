Distributing COVID vaccine proves difficult as state opens certain eligibilities

Healthcare workers tasked with giving shots say they don't have enough vaccines to meet the intense demand.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The phone has been ringing off the hook at DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore with people looking to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Pharmacists have had to tell people it's not here yet.

Richard Jones was one of many people hoping to get the shot now that the state has opened vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older and those with severe health conditions.

"There's supposed to be six or seven different sites in the greater Scranton area to get the shot. Nobody seems to have the shot, which is kind of disappointing," Jones said.

DePietro's launched an online survey for people looking to get the shot; more than 3,500 people signed up.

Pharmacist Tom DePietro said the state should have made sure pharmacies had vaccines before making this major announcement.

"This pandemonium that has ensued with little to no vaccine in the community is leaving patients completely frustrated and with really nowhere to turn to," DePietro said.

Cook's Pharmacy in Kingston is getting enough vaccines for about 100 shots a week.

Pharmacist Jim Guadino also wishes the rollout was handled differently.

"I would have rather seen a more incremental approach, maybe, maybe get the 75 and older crowd. Those most vulnerable first before opening it to 65 and over," Guadino said.

Geisinger Health System is also dealing with the demand for appointments but it is administering the vaccine as quickly as possible as supplies allow.

"We do ask all of the community please continue to check-in, even sometimes multiple times a day because we will be continuing to increase that scheduling capability," Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger Northeast Director of Infectious Diseases said.