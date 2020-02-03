Disney travelers worried about coronavirus

Those gearing up to go on vacation are having seconds thoughts, even those traveling within the country.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With three new coronavirus deaths in the U.S., the fear of the virus continues to grow.

Agents at AAA say travelers have lot of questions about the coronavirus even if they aren't cancelling their vacation plans.

Many of those vacation plans involve Disney World in Florida.

The governor of Florida declared a public health emergency after two people there were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

At AAA North Penn in Scranton, Michele Rhodes is fielding calls from people concerned about their plans to visit Disney World. From her desk at the office in Scranton, Rhodes works to give them options.

"I'm on hold with Disney to see what it would cost to postpone it, if they're waiving any penalties and they're contacting American Airlines to see if they're waiving any penalties," Rhodes said.

If the coronavirus has you worried about your travel plans and you're thinking of making a call to your agent, just be prepared for longer wait times on the phone.

Agents say getting Disney officials on the phone is already a difficult task and this state of emergency is making things even harder.

AAA North Penn says the concern over travelling right now isn't surprising, but overall the number of trips canceled due to the coronavirus is similar to what they saw during global health scares in the past.

"We actually, to date, have only seen a five percent, a less than five percent. cancellation rate in all our bookings," said AAA North Penn vice president Nina